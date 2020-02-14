-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Sung Kang and Adam Scott; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the par-5 11th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 3 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 246 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Taylor hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
