In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Ryan Palmer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Palmer's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Palmer hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Palmer's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 124 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 56 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.