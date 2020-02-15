  • Matt Kuchar putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Matt Kuchar carded a 2-under 69, placing him at 9-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of the field heading into the weekend.
    Matt Kuchar takes 36-hole lead into the weekend at Genesis

