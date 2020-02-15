In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Matt Kuchar got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar's tee shot went 289 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.