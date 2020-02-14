In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Rose hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Vaughn Taylor, James Hahn, Chez Reavie, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Rose chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rose's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Rose's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.