Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 79th at 2 over; Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar, and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
Baddeley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Baddeley hit his 110 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
