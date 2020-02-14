Charles Howell III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Howell III had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Howell III's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Howell III chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Howell III hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Howell III had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Howell III hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Howell III's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.