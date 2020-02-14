  • Sergio Garcia shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sergio Garcia lands his 123-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis

