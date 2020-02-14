Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Garcia missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garcia hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Garcia's 209 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.