Brian Gay hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 97th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Gay missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gay to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Gay hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gay to 3 over for the round.