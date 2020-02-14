In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Ryan Armour hit 13 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 82nd at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Armour's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Armour suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Armour chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Armour at 3 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 4 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Armour hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.