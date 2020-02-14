-
Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 79th at 2 over; Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar, and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
