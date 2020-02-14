Jim Furyk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Furyk had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Furyk's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Furyk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Furyk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Furyk to even for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 166-yard par-3 16th green, Furyk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Furyk at 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Furyk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 over for the round.

Furyk got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Furyk to 3 over for the round.