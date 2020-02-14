  • Tiger Woods shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tiger Woods gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tiger Woods gets up-and-down for birdie at Genesis

