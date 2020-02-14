Tiger Woods hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Woods chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Woods hit his 89 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woods to even for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Woods chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Woods chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woods to even-par for the round.

Woods tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woods to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 sixth green, Woods suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woods at 2 over for the round.