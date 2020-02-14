In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Steve Stricker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stricker's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Stricker's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stricker's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.