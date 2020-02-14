-
Steve Stricker finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Steve Stricker dials in approach to set up birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Steve Stricker lands his 148-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Steve Stricker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stricker's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Stricker's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Stricker's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.
