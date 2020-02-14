-
Phil Mickelson shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson birdies the 1st at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Phil Mickelson reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 1st hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 97th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 third, Mickelson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Mickelson's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Mickelson's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
