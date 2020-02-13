-
Matthew Wolff shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Matthew Wolff hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 108th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, Pat Perez, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Wolff's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.
