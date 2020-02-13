In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Champ hit 7 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 96th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Cameron Champ got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Champ chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Champ hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Champ at 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

Champ had a fantastic chip-in on the 192-yard par-3 14th. His his second shot went 62 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Champ's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.