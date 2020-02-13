-
Wyndham Clark putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 2nd at 4 under with Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Wyndham Clark hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Clark hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Clark hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Clark's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
