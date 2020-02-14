Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 84th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Morikawa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Morikawa had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.