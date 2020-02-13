In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Wise hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Wise got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Wise hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Wise got to the green in 3 and sunk 71-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Wise hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.