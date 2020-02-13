Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Straka had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Straka went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.