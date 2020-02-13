-
J.T. Poston putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, Pat Perez, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, J.T. Poston's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Poston hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
