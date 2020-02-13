In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Muñoz finished his round tied for 12th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Landry, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Sebastián Muñoz hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Muñoz's 174 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.