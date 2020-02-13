In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

Schauffele tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schauffele had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.