Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, McCarthy hit his 71 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.