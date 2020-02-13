-
-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Landry, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, and Rory McIlroy; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, DeChambeau had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.