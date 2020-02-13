In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 84th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Burns's 182 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Burns's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Burns's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Burns's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.