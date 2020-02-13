-
-
Adam Schenk putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Matt Kuchar leads by three at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Matt Kuchar turned in the low round of the day, carding a 7-under 64, placing him three strokes clear of the field heading into Friday.
Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Adam Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Schenk's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Schenk's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.