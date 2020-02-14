-
Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
Jon Rahm's tight approach leads to birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jon Rahm hits his 70-yard approach inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Rahm's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.
