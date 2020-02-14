  • Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jon Rahm hits his 70-yard approach inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm's tight approach leads to birdie at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jon Rahm hits his 70-yard approach inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.