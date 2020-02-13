-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Gooch's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gooch had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
