-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 10th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
Scheffler got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.