In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 87th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Landry, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Duncan's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

Duncan got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Duncan hit his 100 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.