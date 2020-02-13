Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 114th at 5 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Ancer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ancer hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 3 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Ancer's tee shot went 274 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 42 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 148 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Ancer to 5 over for the round.