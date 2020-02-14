In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Joaquin Niemann hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Niemann hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.