In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 34th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Fitzpatrick's 189 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Fitzpatrick had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Fitzpatrick's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.