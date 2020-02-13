In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Erik van Rooyen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, van Rooyen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, van Rooyen's 165 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, van Rooyen's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.