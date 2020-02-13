Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Conners finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Corey Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Conners's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Conners chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.