Max Homa shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Homa hit his 186 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Homa chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Homa's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
