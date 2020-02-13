  • Sungjae Im putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sungjae Im drains a 21-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im sinks 21-foot birdie putt at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sungjae Im drains a 21-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.