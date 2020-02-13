In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Sungjae Im hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 11th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Sungjae Im's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Im's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Im's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.