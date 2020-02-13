In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, J.J. Spaun hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 84th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Spaun's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Spaun chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

Spaun tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.