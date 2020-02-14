Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Si Woo Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kim's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kim's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.