Sam Ryder hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 65th at 5 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Ryder's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.

Ryder tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 4 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 5 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 over for the round.