In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Harold Varner III chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Varner III's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Varner III had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.