In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Rodgers stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.