-
-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka uses nice approach to set up birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brooks Koepka lands his 185-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Brooks Koepka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 11th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Brooks Koepka got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Koepka's 181 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.