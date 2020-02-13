  • Brooks Koepka putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brooks Koepka lands his 185-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brooks Koepka lands his 185-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.