Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 86th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Smith hit his 109 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Smith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.