In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

Trainer got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Trainer's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Trainer's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trainer had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.