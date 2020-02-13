-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay drains 31-footer for birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Patrick Cantlay sinks a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Jason Day; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; and Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
On the par-5 11th, Cantlay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Cantlay's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
Cantlay hit his tee at the green on the 236-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
