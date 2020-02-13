In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Jason Day; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; and Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

On the par-5 11th, Cantlay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cantlay's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his tee at the green on the 236-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.