-
-
Adam Long shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Long's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 second, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Long at 1 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Long's tee shot went 253 yards to the native area, his second shot went 109 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 56 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Long to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.