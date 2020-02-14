-
Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
Griffin got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Griffin's 179 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
