Peter Malnati hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

At the par-5 first, Malnati chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Malnati hit his 112 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.